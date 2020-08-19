Getting mega-conferences to agree on long-lasting decisions that impact college athletics and their schools is hard.
Who knew?
The recent scuttlebutt of the Big 10’s not-so-harmonious decision to postpone its fall football season, a verdict also reached by the Pac-12, has the Power 5 conferences heading into autumn with a nasty divide among its membership. Several other conferences have made the decision to not play as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This chatter has also reignited the talk of conference realignment among major college sports. So let’s try our hand at this.
The Big 12 would add Arkansas, Iowa and bring back old members Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M. West Virginia would be shipped out to the recycled Big East while Baylor and TCU would be part of the formerly defunct Southwest Conference. The new SWC would include Tulsa along with several of the Golden Hurricane’s past and present conference partners.
ACC, Big 10 and SEC would each have a few changes as well. Notre Dame becomes a full-time conference member while Florida State and Penn State switch allegiances, yet the Pac-12 remains untouched.
Here are the ground rules for this realignment.
Six conferences (the ACC, Big East, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) would be eligible for their national championship, similar to the BCS era, while the other six conferences (Coastal, Colonial, Mid-American, Southern, SWC and WAC) compete for their national title.
Teams from these two divisions can still play each other in non-conference action and would have similar playoff structures. Each division conducts a 12-team postseason bracket, made up of their six conference champions and six at-large berths. The top four seeds in each division have byes for the first round, much like the NFL, while the bottom eight seeds would play over the first weekend.
Below is a list of where I would put programs in an effort to form a more perfect union. Maybe that’s an overly ambitious goal, but it’s fun to think about.
ACC — Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Big East — Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Big 10 — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Big 12 — Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech
Coastal Conference — Appalachian State, Central Florida, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Florida
Colonial — Army, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Navy, Temple, UMass
Mid-American — Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan
PAC-12 — Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
SWC — Baylor, Houston, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA
SEC — Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Southern — Alabama-Birmingham, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Troy
WAC — Air Force, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming.