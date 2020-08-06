Nikki Baughman believes her Collinsville volleyball program has the tools to reverse its recent struggles as the 2020 season begins next week.
It’s a matter of her Cardinals believing what Baughman sees.
“I would hope they see themselves as I see them,” Baughman said. “I see them as these fabulous athletes. They can do anything they put their minds to.”
Collinsville returns a boatload of experience as it looks to build on last year’s 7-24 campaign.
Senior middle hitter and four-year varsity starter Paris Hamilton leads the Cardinal veterans. Patterson, an All-Metro Lakes Conference honorable mention selection a year ago, is joined by fellow seniors Kamryn Stogstill at outside hitter and setter Gentry Weiser, both of whom will be three-year varsity members and expected to make a significant impact. Weiser was a second-team all-conference choice in 2019. Lexie Green, another senior outside hitter, returns after recovering from an injury she suffered two seasons ago.
Junior Lexi Gregory returns for her second year in the sport as a spark at middle hitter. Other juniors include varsity returnee Kate Tuttle at setter as well as Kasha Holland, a move-in from Owasso, and Taylor Jackson, in her first year on varsity, on the right side.
Collinsville’s defensive specialist rotation includes senior Bayleigh Muffin as well as juniors Sydnie Helm and Micaiah Bays.
The Cardinals will have a pair of sophomore setters in Mackenzie Weygand and Makayla Meadows. Weygand played on varsity a year ago as did fellow sophomore Abbey Stamper, who figures to split time between varsity and JV while recovering from a foot injury.
Collinsville begins the season Monday when it hosts Muskogee, the first of three home matches in the opening week along with Sequoyah Claremore and Edison.
Faced with the unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baughman said one of the challenges for her team will be to live up to their team motto of “Grit, guts and grace.”
“It’s about being gritty to keep playing the next point no matter what, having the guts to go after the ball and keep the point alive and showing grace to each other considering what we’re going through,” Baughman said. “If we can do those three things, that’s a successful season.”