Mike Henry had been able to count on a couple of names to handle the pitching duties for Collinsville fast pitch over the past few seasons.
Elizabeth Aman and Mackenzie Crow had occupied the Cardinal circle for the past four years but both All-State hurlers have graduated and the bulk of the workload will be in different hands this fall.
“I like our pitchers, I really do,” Henry said. “I like what I see in our scrimmages. But when you’ve relied on two girls for the last four years and then you have new girls, there’s a concern.”
Henry will turn to a pair of talented Cardinal youngsters. Sophomore Bailee Campbell will be the staff ace with freshman Addy Ewing getting the nod as well. Both Campbell and Ewing have pitched regularly for their summer teams.
Behind the Cardinals’ newest pitching tandem will be some experienced names at the top of the batting order and in the field. Speedy junior Mackenzie Robertson returns to patrol the outfield in center. Junior Alissa Jones is back at shortstop. Power-hitting junior Madi Carlile will bat clean up and occupy first base. Catcher Cambrie Schlomann is the lone senior starter going into the season.
Henry said the top of the Cardinal batting order will need to be a strength as the rest of the batting order looks to find its footing.
“We’ve got some line drive hitters and Carlile, she can hammer it,” he said.
Junior Jessica Miller, who figures to play right field or second base, has added a spark, according to Henry, while freshman left fielder Brie Smith has been a pleasant surprise as well during preseason scrimmages.
Collinsville finished last season with a 26-8 record, the program’s seventh regional championship in eight years and a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals.
The Cardinals open their season Tuesday at home against Skiatook, then will take part in the annual Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
If Collinsville is to get back to the state tournament, it will need to stay healthy and see the first-year starters blend with the already veteran Cardinals.
“We got quality kids there but they’re all new playing with each other,” Henry said. “It may take us a couple of weeks to get to playing as a unit. Pitchers will get the ball in play. We’re going to have to play defense.”