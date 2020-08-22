Based off Friday’s first scrimmage at Catoosa, Collinsville’s transition to a no-huddle offensive attack is a smooth one thus far.
The Cardinals debuted their new look under first-year coordinator Tyler Chronister in a four-team scrimmage. Following controlled scrimmage sessions, Collinsville took the field against Sand Springs and Catoosa for separate 15-minute periods.
“I felt like our offensive execution, especially with our RPOs, was better than I thought they would be,” said Cardinals head coach Kevin Jones. “I’m really pleased with Tyler Chronister. He has done a heck of a job transforming Collinsville football and the kids are doing a great job picking things up.”
First-year starting quarterback junior Andrew Carney threw for two touchdowns, a 9-yard toss to Oscar Hammond against the Sandites and a 10-yard strike to Kaleb Cunningham against host Catoosa.
“Andrew did awesome,” Jones said in his evaluation of Carney. “He’s right where we want him to be. There are still things we need to fix but he’s miles ahead of where he was last year.”
Junior Brayden Gilkey, who will is listed atop the depth chart at running back this season, drew praise from Jones for his 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown at linebacker. Other two-way players, junior Oscar Hammond and senior Caden Buoy, were also lauded for their play.
“Caden Buoy made some great catches on RPOs and had a pass breakup on a deep ball against Sand Springs,” Jones recalled.
Defensively, Collinsville did not allow a touchdown in either scrimmage session and came up with three turnovers. Senior cornerback Jake Bays had one of those takeaways with an interception.
Facing a live opponent for the first time in nine months, Jones said he felt encouraged what he saw from the Cardinals.
“We made a lot of mistakes but we were real pleased overall,” Jones said. “For a team that didn’t have spring football and a 7-on-7, I was real pleased with our execution.”
Collinsville will have its final scrimmage Thursday at Berryhill. The two-team event is tentatively scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Cardinals open the season Sept. 4 when they host Oologah.