Collinsville athletics detailed a number of measures it will take during the fall sports season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a series of news releases on Friday morning, Collinsville Activities Director Brad Cantrell announced Meet the Cardinals has been cancelled, one of several changes to the upcoming football season.
“Once again, these are unprecedented times, making the planning process very fluid,” Cantrell said in the release. “We will disseminate more information as it becomes available. Guidelines are subject to change at any moment during the school year, and we ask for your cooperation and patience as we navigate the upcoming school year.”
Collinsville also will not offer season tickets for the 2020 campaign. Instead, all seats will be general admission.
Patrons are asked to refrain from saving sections of seats throughout the day. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to the public.
Canopy-like structures will not be permitted in the bleachers. Reserved parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for $5 each for varsity football games.
Face coverings will be mandatory to enter any facility that hosts Cardinal events. Players will wear a face covering to the playing surface or when social distancing cannot be achieved. Players not participating or in the bench area should wear face coverings. Players may remove face coverings when they are on the playing surface.
Coaches, managers and trainers are expected to have face coverings in place except when social distancing can be maintained. The Collinsville athletic department is providing one gaiter type face covering for all athletes seventh through 12th grade.
Social distancing must be maintained inside athletic facilities when feasible. Families are asked to sit together and remain at least six feet from other families when possible. Students in grades first through eighth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to gain admittance into an athletic event hosted by Collinsville.