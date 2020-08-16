To say that we are living in interesting times is perhaps the understatement of the century. Every segment of society has been radically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Francis Schaeffer’s question, posed in 1976, is perhaps more pertinent today than ever: “How should we then live?”
I believe that genuine followers of Jesus Christ have an opportunity to answer that question in a way that will bring comfort, encouragement and hope to one another and to our neighbors around us. We have the opportunity to demonstrate “Christian liberty” wrapped in self-denial and motivated by love.
Like many churches in this area, Bethel took what became a six-Sunday hiatus from our gathered times of worship and Bible study and livestreamed our service on YouTube. When we determined that we should come back together on Sunday, May 3, we did so in a way that every member would be able to worship within the bounds of Christian freedom according to the dictates of their conscience. We committed to practicing “social distancing” and made it clear to every member that it was perfectly appropriate if they decided to wear or not wear masks and/or gloves.
But the overarching emphasis was on the Biblical necessity and propriety of showing deference to one another and granting each other the liberty to work through the COVID-19 challenges without a sense of pressure or judgement. We encouraged those who were “masked and gloved” not to look upon their “unmasked and ungloved” brothers and sisters as if they were endangering anyone. We also encouraged those who were “unmasked and ungloved” not to look upon their “masked and gloved” brothers and sisters as if they were overly concerned or paranoid.
To my great delight, the Bethel congregation took these exhortations to heart and when we gathered together again on May 3. It was a beautiful expression of unity in the midst of diversity couched in charity. People gladly accommodated one another without compromising their own convictions regarding how they should respond to coronavirus concerns.
This is the way we will get through these challenging times. We need to believe the best of others, deny ourselves the tendency to want others to think and act like us, and practice Christian liberty that is driven by love for God and love for others.
The Apostle Paul said, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17). If COVID-19 has you in a bind, prayerfully seek the Lord Jesus Christ with a repenting faith. He is the author of true peace, who came to give a full and satisfying life.