Does it ever seem like there aren’t enough hours in the day? And if so, why is that? With the invention of automatic washers and dryers, dishwashers, bill pay, automobiles, airplanes and smartphones, you would think time constraints would be less of an issue. Yet it often seems like there is never enough time to catch a breath.
In the introduction to John Eldredge’s latest book “Get Your Life Back,” he states:
“There’s a madness to our moment, and we need to name it for the lunacy it is. Because it’s taking our lives hostage. First, there’s the blistering pace of life. I texted friends an announcement that was really important to me; they replied with little thumbs-up emojis. I think to myself, That’s it — you can’t even answer a text with a text? Email felt so efficient when it replaced the letter; texting seemed like rocket fuel when it came along. But it didn’t make our lives more spacious; we simply had to keep up. Now we’re living at the speed of the swipe and the “like,” moving so fast through our days that typing a single sentence feels cumbersome. Everyone I talk to says they feel busier than ever. My musician friends aren’t playing much anymore; my gardening friends don’t have time to plant; I currently have eight books I’ve started, and I haven’t made it past the first chapter in any of them. We’ve been sucked into a pace of life nobody’s enjoying.”
Eldredge suggests that periodic pauses can play a role in “getting our life back.” Reflecting on the concept of taking periodic pauses throughout the day made me wonder if periodic pauses could improve one’s punctuality. If punctuality is showing respect for others by doing the right thing at the right time, could incorporating a rhythm of stopping and taking a breath increase our ability to be at the right place at the right time?
Even in the midst of controversy and differing opinions over just about everything, we can all agree that each of us has the same number of hours in a day.
What if instead of viewing periodic pauses and taking time to recharge as a waste of time, it was actually a way to increase our productivity at work and at home? In today’s society, time to yourself to pursue hobbies or interest, or time with loved ones, can be hard to come by without intentionality. If punctuality is doing the right thing at the right time, could taking time to recharge increase our emotional and physical capabilities to do the right thing at the right time?
The character trait of punctuality can be developed by taking the time to look at and consider the cause and effects of habits associated with increasing or decreasing our ability to be punctual. With intentionality, we can all show respect for others by doing the right thing at the right time.