This past winter, I had the opportunity to be a state senate page for Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
The duties of a government page are relatively simple. I would deliver memos and legislative materials around the Capitol and assist in the executive assistant’s office. Some days, I sat in on committee meetings to help however needed. But one of the opportunities I enjoyed the most was being on the senate floor.
During session, I could be seen on the floor distributing correspondence between senators and citizens, giving information regarding bills and amendments and even getting coffee refills! While it was one of the most gratifying jobs I have ever had, I will never forget how terrified I was going into that week. I was helping with important jobs and sensitive material, and I wanted to represent the community of Owasso well. More than anything, I wanted to learn from every experience I had. It was a lot to take in within the course of a week, and it was overwhelming.
The character trait for the month of July is courage. Courage is overcoming fear by saying and doing what is right. A vital piece to courage is fear; without fear, there is no courage. In the face of fear, what defines courage? It is choosing not to let your circumstances get the best of you.
In order to have true courage, we have to face our fears and make the right decisions in the midst of madness. The decisions made in moments of anxiety can have a lifetime impact on us and those surrounding us. This makes courage a huge aspect of leadership.
A truly courageous person’s motivation is not found in personal gain, but rather in the influence the decision has on others. When you are passionate about your cause and continue to put the purpose first, despite the challenges, you become an example to those around you. President of Strata Leadership Dr. Nathan Mellor said, “Courage grows where clarity of purpose exists.”
While paging, I had the opportunity to assist with the State Committee of Education meeting. Dossett and Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, both former teachers, made it a point to discuss and explain every bill and amendment that was presented. They are passionate about education, and they continuously work to make the right decision for the good of the people, while overcoming adversity. Courageously leading has the power to influence a state, a nation and so much more.
To end my page week, we had a mock senate session. My peers and I were acting senators and we presented, debated and voted on real bills. At the beginning of the week, we were presented with a list of Senate bills and a House bill to select from to present.
I decided to present the House bill because it supports a belief in my faith. Oklahoma HB 3967 was written by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. HB 3967 would make Israel a prominent trading partner with the state of Oklahoma. McBride is a man of faith who is willing to uphold the beliefs of those who voted him into office. I had the opportunity to meet with him and hear him explain that while there had been rebuttals, he was willing to defend his ultimate purpose.
At the beginning of our mock session, I was absolutely terrified. But in the midst of my fear, I was reminded of the numerous senators and representatives I had the opportunity to see firsthand use courage to better those around them. That alone encouraged me; I fought my fear and presented my bill. It passed by a landslide.
The entire week, I saw people in our government stepping up for the foundational beliefs of the people in order to make this state the greatest it can be. They continue to influence me, my peers and so many others through the courageous actions they take daily.
Overcome your fears, pursue your purpose and make the right decision for the good of those around you. How will your courage influence someone today?