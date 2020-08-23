It’s the year of politicians who have to be creative getting their message out. It’s a strange word combination. It’s been said that “politics” is from the Latin “poly,” meaning many, and “ticks,” meaning blood-sucking pests. Now I know some who wouldn’t meet that definition.
I heard of a young worker in a produce market who has a great future in politics. A man came in and asked the boy for a half head of lettuce. The boy told him they only sold whole heads, but the man said he didn’t need a whole, just a half.
The boy said he would check with the manager and walked into the back room and said, “There’s some jerk out there who wants to buy only a half head of lettuce.” As he was finishing, he turned around to find the man standing right behind him. “And this gentleman wants to by the other half.”
The manager OK’d the sale. Later he called on the boy and said, “You almost got yourself in a lot of trouble earlier, but I must say you got yourself out of it. I like people who think on their feet. Where are you from?”
“West Virginia, sir,” he replied.
“Oh really? Why did you leave West Virginia?” the manager asked.
The boy replied, “They’re all prostitutes and football players up there.”
“Really,” replied the manager. “My wife is from West Virginia.”
“No kidding. What team did she play for?”