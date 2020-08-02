If you know anything about newspapers, you know that the word “press” is associated with those who work in the business. It also references the machines that print the papers, as in “rolling off the press” or “hot off the press.”
This is called metonymy, a figure of speech in which something related to the subject is substituted for the object itself.
The printing presses of the past had a type set and a sheet of paper placed over it. A device came down and “pressed” on the paper to provide pages. It was tedious and time consuming, but got the job done.
Some reporters will place stickers on the front windshields of their transportation methods, maybe allowing their vehicle to get places others aren’t allowed to go, although police and firemen often see them as trespassers and get them out of their way.
It could cause other problems. It doesn’t give you special parking privileges. You don’t always want to let it be known you are working for a newspaper. Also it might cause confusion.
The story is told about an editor with such a sticker visiting an adjoining state (I won’t mention which one) and parking in a downtown doing some shopping. When he came out of the store, he couldn’t figure out why a crowd was standing around his car.
Upon investigation, he saw that each person was pressing on the “Press” sticker, expecting something to happen. He explained what the sticker meant and they went away disappointed.
In other words, don’t take everything literally.