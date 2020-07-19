I ventured out the other day, going to the post office, then visiting a grocery store for the first time in three months. I couldn’t help but notice the absence of masks on so many. It was as if everybody was intent on passing the virus on to me.
Maybe no one noticed the item in the Reporter that Owasso is 17th in the state with new cases, having logged 223 confirmed with the virus and two deaths. We’re never going to conquer this plague unless everyone does what’s necessary to keep from spreading it: Wear masks and keep our distances.
I don’t know if people think they’re immune or, like some, believe it takes away their freedom so they’re not going to be told what to do. After all, we fought for independence so I guess it’s our God-given right to spread germs to others.
One thing I find I miss maybe more than anything during this pandemic is church on Sundays. As I think about it, I find there are several reasons for this.
Of course, there’s the obvious: missing worship services. Watching them online doesn’t quite do it for me. You may get the idea of the meeting, but there’s something missing. It’s true, where my wife and I are gathered together … But it’s just not the same as corporate worship.
You miss the people, thus the fellowship part. When you were raised as I was, you were in church a week after you were born and attended every time the doors opened.
When you’re retired, you find that every day is the same. Sunday becomes just another day of the week unlike the others. How boring.
I’m ready for this virus to go the way of the dinosaur.