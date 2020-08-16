It’s time to elect our leader for a four-year term. It’s been our tradition since the father of our country left the spot after he had served his four. But along the way, we have had others lead the free world, usually for better than worse, as TV and the movies have taken on the fantasy rolls.
On the tube, there was “West Wing,” followed by a couple going so far as to put females in the roll. I was enamored by how Geena Davis handled the job as commander in chief. As Republican VP, she took over upon the death of the president and served very well.
I also liked “Madame Secretary” played by Téa Leoni. She served her president and then was elected to take his place when his term was over. Party was never mentioned. She was prepared and she made good decisions and did the job well.
Most recently, we have streamed “Designated Survivor.” Tom Kirkman (played by Keifer Sutherland), a member of the president’s cabinet, was holed away when the government was almost wiped out by a bomb in the capitol during a State of the Union address. He was placed in the spot because the instigators figured he’d be an easy pushover. The Independent became president and brought the government back.
Kirkman had a lot of opposition and problems to solve, but did so with a cool head. He became a leader the country could be proud of, was honest and cared more about people than himself or power.
It would be nice to have someone sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office like that.