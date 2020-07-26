Maybe we’re proving we aren’t going to be gullible and fall for all the hype on things going on in our country and around the world. But there are always those who will fall for exaggerated claims offering something for nothing or some miracle-working product.
A few years ago, scam artists touted remarkable devices to stick on a car’s coil or distributor to gain double gas mileage. They never worked, but people bought millions of them.
I’ve heard of a magical laundry ball that cleans without soap by creating a negative charge in the water. Home economists say the ball works with the same effectiveness as any other type of ball — a baseball, softball, etc.
There’s a new scam cooked up every day. Here’s one we’ve fallen for recently: a bottle of pills that have all kinds of claims, like helping you lose weight, gain more energy and feel better. The first bottle is offered free to try it out, so you order it thinking you can’t lose anything.
Wrong! You order it and suddenly you’re being charged $149.95 on your credit card. What they didn’t tell you, or include in tiny print, is that you’ve signed up for a $39.95-a-month charge and start receiving a bottle every month for a lifetime.
It sounded so good but you’re hooked. Fortunately on this one, a phone call cancelled out the order and everything’s good. And we did get our trial pills.
It just makes you wary of finding something that sounds good and you’d like to try, but hesitate in case it’s a trick. In other words, nothing is really free.