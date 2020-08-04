The unnecessary death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has sparked a raging fire of controversy and unrest throughout the country. Anger about systemic racism and police brutality toward people of color has fueled one of the biggest social movements in the U.S., with Black Lives Matter marches and protests in nearly every major city.
In our own community, emotional and ancestral wounds remain from one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the history of the U.S., the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. This significant event in our history was not added to the curriculum in Oklahoma schools until this year, nearly 100 years later.
The Tulsa City-County Library “stands with the American Library Association and Urban Libraries Council in support of all who are calling for immediate, collective action to end the systemic racism and inequity entrenched in our communities.” (Read the full statement at tulsalibrary.org/tccl-statement.) To support this endeavor, we have created a new resource on our website called Let’s Talk About Race at tulsalibrary.org/lets-talk-about-race.
TCCL Librarians have gathered a wide array of resources for anyone who wants to learn more about systemic racism, how to be an ally, and ways to get involved locally. If you want to find information but don’t know where to start, this website is an excellent resource for you. Here, you will find definitions for important terms like “antiracism” and “implicit bias,” along with book lists, podcasts, movies, websites and local organizations. If you are looking for resources to teach your children about racism, you will find a list of websites and children’s books to help with this endeavor.
I believe change starts with each individual person, and change is fueled by education. We need to challenge the beliefs so entrenched in our upbringing and cultural past that we didn’t even realize or acknowledge we had them. The library can provide you with the resources to help you take the first steps. Let’s educate ourselves. Let’s open up the dialogue and lines of communication (and be kind to each other when discussing differing viewpoints).
In the words of the late John Lewis, a civil rights leader and politician who fought for change his entire life until his death on July 17, “We have come a long way in America because of Martin Luther King, Jr. He led a disciplined, nonviolent revolution under the rule of law, a revolution of values, a revolution of ideas. We’ve come a long way, but we still have a distance to go before all of our citizens embrace the idea of a truly interracial democracy, what I like to call the Beloved Community, a nation at peace with itself.”
A few recommended titles include: “March: 1, 2 and 3” (graphic novels) by John Lewis; “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin J. DiAngelo; “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo; “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi; and “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting A Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel.