As reported in the Tulsa World, recent statistics by the Oklahoma Department of Health finally show a decline in new COVID-19 cases from historic highs for the state.
Meanwhile Tulsa County has shown an uptick in cases, after falling from its historic highs.
Confounding the Tulsa County statistics, the City of Tulsa has instituted mandatory mask wearing, which is supposed to reduce infection rates by keeping the virus contained.
Unfortunately outlying suburban communities in Tulsa County have chosen not to follow suit, some claiming a mandate too difficult and too expensive to enforce.
Some school districts in Tulsa’s suburbs argue over whether or not to open schools, with heated debates and some being accused of racist remarks.
Certainly the idea of wearing face masks is not what anyone chooses, but which most of us know prevents infections from a deadly virus.
I suggest that non-mandated mask wearing suburbs are contributing most to Tulsa County’s failure to show an uninterrupted decline in COVID-19 cases, even as our state finally is.
No more excuses about enforcement.
Attention Owasso, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and other outlying communities: It’s time to get with the mask mandating program and do your part to make the rest of Tulsa County safer.