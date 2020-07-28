If Walmart is allowed to remain in our community, then the future of Owasso is uncertain at best. Within two years of Walmart stores opening in the struggling west side of Chicago, over 82 local stores went out of business, according to a landmark study done by Loyola University. Likewise, here in our hometown, instead of growing our retail economy, Walmart just simply overtook it, shuttering multiple businesses.
The retail giant doesn’t bring new jobs, it brings unemployment and poverty. In 2008, the Journal of Urban Economics published a study that examined about 3,000 Walmart store openings nationally and found that each store caused a net decline of about 150 jobs. Another study done by Puget Sound Sage stated that each new store decreases the local community’s economic output over 20 years by an estimated $13 million. The research also discovered that each store costs the community an additional $14 million in lost wages over the 20 years.
We must start shopping local. For our prescriptions, we need to start shopping at our area pharmacies. For our plants, we must start shopping at our nurseries. For our gasoline, we need to start shopping from our gas stations. And for our tools, auto parts and everything else, we must start shopping at our businesses to save our communities. Walmart destroys towns, and if we allow the company to remain here, it will completely destroy our city and every business in it.
Somehow during the “shutdown,” every other business was required to close except, of course, Walmart, which was allowed to remain open, leaving hundreds of thousands of “privately owned” American businesses in debt with no way to make ends meet. If we allow Walmart to continue unimpeded, they will not stop until all businesses are closed, and they are all that remains.
We all must take an extra effort to stop shopping there and start shopping at our local businesses. We need to start rebuilding our communities before Walmart completely destroys them.