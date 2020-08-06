OPS’ decision to forego resumption of in-school classroom education for school year 2020-21 is contrary to all statistics and studies of school populations worldwide, including many school systems, which have continued school uninterrupted. In these scenarios, there have been no outbreaks or incidents of COVID-19 in the school student or staff populations.
The classroom environment and student/teacher interaction are critical to all facets of learning and development. Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Reasor’s clerks and staff have contact with more individuals in one hour than a classroom teacher has over the course of a day. Yet, these “essential” employees are working regular shifts without health incidents.
While our store clerks work full shifts in proximity to customers of all ages, you are apparently saying our classroom teachers are not capable of safely working in proximity to students — an age group that has virtually no incidents of COVID-19 or its spread. Our teachers are also essential, paid to teach, in the classroom.
Teacher and student health is obviously not your concern. While you deem it unsafe to resume regular classroom instruction, you sanction full operation of athletic programs and activities that involve physical contact between students, and are scheduled to include spectators in mass gatherings.
I believe a reexamination of priorities is in order.