In Acts 24:1-8, a trial lawyer and evil accuser named Tertullus proceeded to bring false charges against apostle Paul. Tertullus called him a pet, an agitator and ringleader.
He also accused Paul of belonging to a sect and attempting to profane the temple.
Ever since Donald Trump was elected president by the democratic process, the liberal media has continually dumped prejudicial terms upon him.
Whether a person likes him or not, any reasonable, fair-minded person would have to admit that the constant barrage of hateful speech on Trump has not been equitable.
Our president was never given a fair shake from the outset and never even given a chance.
It reminds me of the scripture, "They hated me for no reason at all (John 15:25)."
I've been documenting the liberal press comments regarding the president and have come up with the liberals' own Tertullusan list.
Socialist liberals really don't believe in democracy anyway, just anarchy.
These people refer to the president as arrogant, divisive, domineering, ignorant and narcissistic.
I would be extremely careful who I made false accusations about. These things seem to have a way of boomeranging on individuals, coming back through people you once trusted and that you thought loved and respected you.