I was astounded when I came to the Tulsa World’s Sunday opinion page on Aug. 16 and read the giant headline “Kendrick Marshall: Police Used to Enforce White Privilege.”
The author describes no examples of the Tulsa Police Department using its authority to further white privilege.
Instead, he used tortuous reasoning to somehow turn the proposed removal of Black Lives Matter text on Greenwood Avenue into the police subjugating the black population.
There is prejudice and racism in the world and police departments in the U.S. need reforming, but shouting white supremacy for enforcing a street ordinance is not the way to change minds or bring about lasting reform.