During this time of extremely sensitive feelings about the names of football teams and mascots, I have the solution for the former Washington Redskins.
Since the team represents the nation's Capitol and not the most northwestern U.S. state, the name should honor the beginnings of our great nation and the memory of one of its cleverest founders — Benjamin Franklin.
Some might say that the team should adopt the name of the bird that represents our nation. But wait, Philadelphia already grabbed the moniker "Eagles."
So let's go with Franklin's choice of a national bird — the turkey.
I think there would be no more appropriate name for an NFL team representing the city where our political leaders gather to gobble — The Washington Turkeys!