During the past three years, I have often wondered how President Donald Trump and his administration would handle a nationwide crisis where American lives are at stake.
From what we have experienced so far with COVID-19, the answer is incompetently.
The resulting chaos we are seeing across the nation is the result of an absence of a unified plan, based on medical experts, an unimpeded U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inability to coordinate resources, misinformation, blatant lies and denial of the problem.