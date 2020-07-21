In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

President Donald Trump speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 

During the past three years, I have often wondered how President Donald Trump and his administration would handle a nationwide crisis where American lives are at stake. 

From what we have experienced so far with COVID-19, the answer is incompetently. 

The resulting chaos we are seeing across the nation is the result of an absence of a unified plan, based on medical experts, an unimpeded U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inability to coordinate resources, misinformation, blatant lies and denial of the problem.

