Before spring break, I leaned my head out of my classroom door and told my neighbor, “Man, I’m gonna’ need a long summer.” The school year had already been so chaotic, and I was already feeling end-of-the-year burnout approaching quickly. But to my surprise, the school year was cut short — with the remainder online — and I was devastated. I wasn’t happy for my longer summer break; instead, I was left with a feeling of emptiness.
I hold the last day of school to near sacred regards. We spend it reflecting, saying our goodbyes and signing year books. And just before the bell rings and the 150-plus students are mine no longer, we read a poem, “Velocity” by Billy Collins, that demonstrates just how fast time seems to fly; though, this last day was different. It was through a computer screen, it was impersonal, and I only saw a handful of students. Time passed slowly. I missed teaching them a part of the curriculum, I missed working with them on their essays, I missed their energy and their eagerness to learn, I missed laughing with them, and I missed saying goodbye.
Most of all, I just missed them.
On the last day of school via distance learning, many came to say goodbye, and it made up for some of the emptiness I felt leaving them in March. Later, I felt compelled to write the following excerpt in a letter to my classes on May 11, not knowing how much it would resonate with me today.
“I wanted to express how much I enjoyed the school year. While cut short, the seven or so months that we got to spend together make my job worth it every time.
“At the beginning of the year we read the poem ‘The Road not Taken’ by Robert Frost; at first it seems this poem may be advocating for one choice being either ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ and that it will ‘make all the difference,’ (Frost) but after deeper conversation we discovered that Frost might actually be telling us that we won’t always know which choice is right. It’s not always as black and white as we once thought. Instead, we have to tackle all of the millions of micro decisions with the best choice that we can make in the moment; we’re going to get a few wrong, but what matters is that we continue to try and make the best decision. What a poignant lesson for us today.
“This lesson was our first look into how literature can bring some meaning into our lives; it may not always teach us exactly what to do or not do, but it helps us look at our own lives with a bit more clarity. If there’s anything you can take from my class, I hope it’s this. I know that these past few months have been difficult, and we aren’t always sure what to do, but we can continue to try every day. Keep your head up, do what’s good for yourself and for others, and make each decision the best you can.”
The new year seems daunting. Many of us aren’t sure how to approach this new world. We’re scared for our kids, for ourselves and for our community. We are unsure about the future, and a sense of collective dread fills the air. So I’ll read this letter again to myself on the first day of school in August. Because with all of the anxieties about what next year will bring, all we can do is keep this same attitude in our lives. Make every decision the best we can, do good for others and keep trying. And that’s exactly what I’ll do.