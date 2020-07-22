If I were told earlier this year that “masks” would become the most polarizing word in America, I would have chuckled. Now it’s no laughing matter.
This small, thin piece of cloth serves as a central source of contention among “wearers” and “non-wearers” alike, and has led to a wave of protests and political disputes across the country.
Who knew it would come to this? I suppose nothing should surprise me anymore with all that 2020 has brought on thus far; we’ve endured everything from a toilet paper shortage to Joe Exotic’s madness and mayhem.
On a more serious note, record unemployment, outrage over racial injustice and rising COVID-19 cases continue to pervade the headlines, with the latter coming to the forefront as the mask debacle grows.
I stated in a previous column that skeptics look at the pandemic’s figures and underestimate the true scale of the spread, while others see them and exacerbate the details, convinced that this is end of humankind.
The same holds true with masks. To cynics, wearing one suggests that you’re a phobic statist; not wearing one shows that you’re a heartless anarchist. Neither is true in most cases.
As your local newspaper editor, it’s my job to report the facts, not steer you toward one side or the other. The fact is that Tulsa city councilors last Wednesday approved an ordinance mandating citizens to wear masks in most public places. Owasso officials said they have no plans to follow suit, but it could only be a matter of time until they do.
Is it all part of a higher conspiracy? I doubt it. Is it a ploy by our government to gain more control over its citizenry? Probably not. Or is it simply just another step to help mitigate the virus? More than likely.
I’m not going to be the first in line to advocate for the mandate, but I’m also not going to be the first to speak against it.
I will be the first to admit, however, that I don’t enjoy wearing a mask. In fact, there are times I selfishly haven’t worn one when I probably should have for that reason. However, I’ll wear one if I’m required to, but begrudgingly, only because it fogs up my glasses.
I think we all just need to take a moment, refocus our priorities and ride out this pandemic, which is the real enemy, not those who do or don’t wear masks.