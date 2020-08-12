Over the past several weeks, I’ve been asked questions like, “How has it been covering the coronavirus?” “What’s changed in the newsroom?” “Where do you find the time to jump from one story to the next?”
I relish answering these because it’s a pivotal time to be a journalist in today’s climate. Now more than ever, people are in need of real, objective, trustworthy news.
I’ve previously quoted Bill Kovach’s and Tom Rosenstiel’s words in their book “The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect,” but I’ll indulge you once more:
“… News satisfies a basic human impulse. People have an intrinsic need — and instinct — to know what is occurring beyond their direct experience. Being aware of events we cannot see for ourselves engenders a sense of security, control, and confidence.”
These wise words particularly hold true with community journalism. Owassons want to know more about COVID-19. They want the scoop on the latest numbers, how the disease is affecting local business, where masks are being mandated and what measures schools are taking to welcome students back to the classroom.
To date, the Owasso Reporter has produced over 120 exclusive stories and galleries about the coronavirus’ impact on Owasso and Collinsville. I feel that serves as a testament to not only our commitment to deliver timely and thorough content to our readers, but their willingness to entrust us with that very task.
Covering the pandemic has been unique to say the least, as I’m sure many of my media counterparts would attest. From keeping up with daily statistics to updating school plans and protocols — and juggling everything in between — there’s never a dull moment in the life of a small-town news editor.
To describe my schedule as full and frenzied would be an understatement. But it’s worth every pencil mark and scratch if it continues to keep the residents of Owasso in the know.
As expected, some claim that we have overhyped the virus with our continued updates. I’d like to challenge them to recognize our work not as a means to gain more clicks, but as an essential component to meet the demand that Kovach and Rosenstiel so eloquently illustrate.
Our reportage of the outbreak will only grow as the number of cases does, but we’re eager to see the day when we can rework our headlines to reflect a more positive message as those figures start to decline.
Thankfully COVID-19 hasn’t stopped us from covering the regular ins and outs of everyday life. We’re still on the frontlines of city ordinances, business groundbreakings, student achievements and sporting events, as demonstrated in the following pages.
We appreciate your continued support of the newspaper amid this challenging time — whether it’s through subscriptions, paid advertising, letters to the editor or likes on our Facebook page. After all, staying apprised of the pandemic is the best medicine.