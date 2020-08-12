Many of my sessions over the past few weeks have related to anxiety about the upcoming school year due to COVID-19. Parents, teachers, professors and students of all ages have expressed their fears about returning to classes.
They’re concerned about catching the virus and how it could impact their senior year, among other fears. The pandemic is also creating anxiety amid uncertainty brought on by mixed messages and rising cases, without definitive plans on how the upcoming school year will be handled.
At this point, we must accept and embrace that we are taking things day by day as more information becomes available. It’s impossible to know what the steps lie ahead, relying only navigating this present moment and the hope that we will get through this as options become available.
I’m reminding students that things will not remain the way they are, and that schools have adapted to distance learning as needed. I’m helping them focus on the positives of virtual classes that in-person learning may not provide. I’m reassuring seniors that the first part of the year may not be normal, but they will be able to finish out the year with more normalcy than the seniors last year. I’m reminding them that they are not alone and their frustrations and concerns are expected due to the current situation.
Parents can remind their children that schools are going to have options in place — including masks, temperature checks, online learning, social distancing and more — to help keep everyone safe. I’ve been reminding clients that there is more understanding of the virus than the beginning of this year, and that schools will be doing everything possible to eliminate risk of exposure or spread. It’s also important to talk to your children about steps they can take to decrease the risk of infection such as washing their hands and following the guidelines of the school.
I know all of us are experiencing anxiety at some level due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives. We are all going through this together, and the anxiety you or your children are experiencing doesn’t mean that you’re handling the situation in an unhealthy way. It indicates that we are all human.
We will get through this together and come out on top as we experience a historical situation that continues to reveal our resiliency, our strength and our resolve.