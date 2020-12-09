RODNEYCREPLOGLERODNEYCREPLOGLECOACHREP79PASSEDAWAYPEACEFULLYWITHFAMILYONDECEMBER2ND2020ATHISHOMEINOWASSOVISITATIONWITHFAMILY

 Skip to main content
Rodney C. Replogle Rodney C. Replogle, "Coach Rep", 79, passed away peacefully with family on December 2nd, 2020, at his home in Owasso. Visitation with family in attendance will be Thursday, December 10th, 4:00p.m to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 11th, 11:00 to 4:00 pm at Ninde Funeral Home, 3841 S. Peoria, Tulsa. Private family services will be held Monday, December 14th at Rosehill Cemetery in Tulsa, OK.

