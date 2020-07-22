Ralph Anderson Owasso- Anderson, Ralph, 99. Supervisor with Northern States Power Company. United States Navy Veteran. Died Thursday, July 16, 2020. No visitation. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 22 at Green Hill Funeral Home in Owasso, Oklahoma. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso. 918-272-6000
