Marvin E. Grimes Marvin Eugone Grimes passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born June 11, 1049 in Tulsa ,OK to parents Lester and Margaret Grimes. Marvin graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1067. He attended Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, OK for 4 years where he was a member of the Kappa Kappa Psi Fraternity. He acquired a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1971. He served in the Army receiving an Honerable Discharge in 1974. He enjoyed playing tennis, spelunking, snow skiing watching movies and reading Fantasy novels. Marvin was a long time resident in Owasso where he was a member of the Grace Baptist Church. He was employed at American Airlines for the last 21 years. His survivers include his wife Marcia Grimes, his daughter Darsea Sanders and husband Troy of Claremore, OK, his son Adam Grimes and wife Kristin Powers, of Portland, Oregan, his step-daughter Terri Tenbus and husband Jay of Claremore, OK, his step-sons Tim Wilfong of Claremore, OK and Michael Wilfong of COllinsville, OK, hi grandchildren Breawna Dollar and husband Cody of Sperry, OK, Chris Wilfong and wife Talisha of OKC, OK, Sean Bohner of Tulsa, OK, Deryn and Mitchell Wilfong of Owasso, OK, Jayden, Shayna & Preston Sanders of Claremore, OK and two great-grandchildrenShane and Cason Dollar of SPerry, OK, his brothers Harbey Grimes of Texas and T Wayne Grimes of North Carolina,along with several nieces & newphews. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso 918-272-6000