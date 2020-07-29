Lynell Lockridge Lynell Lockridge, 75 payroll and benefits administration in Gas Distribution, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation was held at Green Hill Funeral Home Owasso on Tuesday July 28th from 5-7:30 pm. Funeral Services are scheduled at 11 am July 29th at Green Hill Funeral Home in Owasso. Green Hill Funeral Home 400 E. Teel Rd. *PO Box 629 *Sapulpa, OK 74066 (918)224-2312 fax (918)224-2317 www.greenhillok.com

