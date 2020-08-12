Kathryn M. Tumleson Kathryn Mae Tumleson was born November 8, 1931, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Walter Blair and Hazel Alberta (Clough) Blair. She died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cleveland, Oklahoma at the age of 88 years. Kathryn was raised and educated in Owasso, Oklahoma and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of 1950. She was married on May 11, 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Charles Ramon Tumleson. To further her accounting skills, Kathryn attended Tulsa Community College Downtown Tulsa in the 70's. She spent most of her working life as office manager and partner at Tumleson Wheel Aligning in Tulsa. She was an active and faithful member of Owasso First United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Owasso Historical Museum for a number of years. Kathryn was an avid painter and a member of the Tulsa Town Tolers Painting Organization. She enjoyed a variety of past times, but most of all she loved traveling the world with her friends and family. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: 4 Sons; O. Darwin Tumleson and wife Donna, of Owasso, Ramon Tumleson and wife Jody, of Sapulpa, Gary Tumleson, of Wagoner, Kerry Tumleson and wife Maureen, of Dixon, Illinois, Daughter; LaDonna turner and husband Dwight, of Cleveland, 13 Grand Children; Matthew, Nathan, Micah, Nick, Mindy, Chelsea, Charles, Kevin, Kayla, Clint, Lance, Skylar, and Zane. 12 Great Grandchildren. 3 Sisters; Betty Blair Adcock, of Owasso, Shirley Blair Fry, of Owasso, Alberta Blair Gober, of Owasso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel, husband, Charles, brother, Bobby, and great granddaughter, Hope. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Chaplain Terry Snelling officiating. There was visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kathryn's memory to First United Methodist Church, 13800 East 106th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055, Riverside Park, 1736 North 5th Street, Independence, KS 67301 or Owasso Historical Society, 26 South Main, Owasso, Ok 74055. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service.
