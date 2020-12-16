JIMMYDONALDTESTERMANJUNE71936DECEMBER32020MCKINNEYTXBORNINAMBEROKLAHOMATOTHELATEFOYJOHNTESTERMANANDODELAMAEALLENTESTERMANJIMMYI

Jimmy Donald Testerman June 7, 1936 December 3, 2020 McKinney, TX Born in Amber, Oklahoma to the lateFoyJohn Testerman and Odela Mae (Allen) Testerman Jimmy is now basking in the love of his personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he served well all of his life. Jimmy married Carolyn (Gilbert) on October 9, 1964 in Collinsville, OK. Jimmy retired after 30 years with American Airlines (Tulsa) in 1994) Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jesse Testerman. Jimmy is survived by his precious wife, Carolyn (aka) 'Pee Wee' His son, James Darrell Testerman (Beth) of McKinney, TX His grandson, John David Testerman of McKinney, TX His sisters, Linnie Nell Bell (Bob) of Vera, OK and Angie Testerman Barsi, Plano, TX and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a Private Memorial service Is being planned for a future date in Owasso.