Henry Reilly Henry Emery Reilly was born on February 26, 1933, in Arapaho, Oklahoma, to Edward Patrick Reilly and Jossie (Been) Reilly. He died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Collinsville, Oklahoma at the age of 87. Henry was raised in Clinton, Oklahoma and graduated from Clinton High School in 1953. After high school he served in the United States Army. He was married in Mena, Arkansas on May 5, 1956 to Mary Louise (Niels) Reilly. They moved to Owasso in 1967 and became members of St. Henry Catholic Church. He served as a 4-H leader from 1967 to 1979. Henry worked as a pipefitter for Rockwell International for 29 years and served as President of the United Aerospace Workers Local 952. He enjoyed painting, woodworking, and spending his time serving at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Henry is survived by his wife, Mary Reilly; his 2 sons and daughter-in-law's, Stephen and Julie Reilly and Gary and Daniela Reilly; 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Jossie; 4 brothers, Lawrence, Curtis, Leo Patrick, and Lewis; 3 sisters, Marcella, Ida Laurine, and Mary Mildred; and son, David. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso with Father Matt LaChance officiating. Final interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
