Cora Lee Houtschilt Houtschilt, Cora, L., 83. Born September 11, 1937. Died Thursday, December 10, 2020. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Funeral services for Cora will be held at Rice Funeral Service in Claremore, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1pm. Rice Funeral Home, 631 E Will Rogers Blvd.