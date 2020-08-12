Chris Wendell Beu Chris Wendell Beu, 56, of Owasso, OK passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. He was born in Nowata, OK to Wendell Ray Beu and the former Carol Sue Hunt. He graduated from Collinsville High School in 1982 and then attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1987. He and his wife, Patti moved to Owasso in 1992. He had worked for Eaton Cutler Hammer since 1987. Visitation was held 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. The family presented from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville with Dr. Tim Prock officiating. He is survived by his wife, Patti of the home, 3 daughters: Erin Beu of Oklahoma City, Jamie Ziegler and her husband Nick of Baltimore, MD, Rebecca Patrick and her husband Kris and his only grandson: Oliver Rowan Patrick of Broken Arrow. His mother: Sue Beu of Collinsville. 3 siblings: Diane Gorby and her husband Kenny of Collinsville, John Beu and his wife Carole of Broken Arrow and Janna Atwell and her husband Dale of Collinsville. Several nieces and nephews and a host of other friends and family also survive him. He is preceded in death by his father: Wendell Ray Beu. Funeral services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
