BONNIEJBLAIKIEBONNIEJODAVISBLAIKIEAGE89ENTEREDINTOHERHEAVENLYHOMEONMONDAYDECEMBER92020INOWASSOOKLAHOMAVISITATIONWILLBEHELD

Bonnie J. Blaikie Bonnie Jo (Davis) Blaikie, age 89, entered into her heavenly home, on Monday, December 9, 2020, in Owasso, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mowery Funeral Service, 9110 North Garnett Road, Owasso, Oklahoma. The Celebration of Life Services was held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, 15320 US-169, Collinsville, Oklahoma, with Pastor Leonard Pirtle and Pastor Adam Yandell officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Chris Blazer, Philip Blazer, Justin Hollis, Jeromy Hollis, Briar Henry, and Landon Henry. Honorary pallbearers were Rick Jr., Shannon, Brian, Judy, Diana, Joey, Kevin, Nick, Brandy, Destry, Tonya, Kasey, Tina, Rachelle, Heather, Holly, Adam, Josh, TJ, and Koby. Final resting place was held at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso, Oklahoma. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Maudie Davis, and her father, Chester I. Davis, as well as one brother, Kenneth Davis, one grandson, Joey Wooldridge, and two great grandsons, Jaxson Harper and Owen Fluckinger. She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Charles T. Blaikie and eight children, Connie Ellington (Rick) of Joplin, Missouri, Debbie Wooldridge (Leland) of Galena, Kansas, Terry Harper (Jeannie) of Owasso, Oklahoma, Teresa Blaylock (Gary) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Kathy Millhauser of Wichita, Kansas, Tana Bray (Robert) of Norman, Oklahoma, Teresa England (Richard) of Miami, Oklahoma, and Kimberly Brown (Roger) of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is survived by three sisters, Marjorie James, Ramona Durm, and Joyce Davis. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Bonnie was the eldest of five siblings born in Haviland, Kansas. She attended Haviland Friends Church and remembers always sitting with her Grandma Davis in the front pew with her other cousins. Her youth was filled with helping her family on the farm at age 11. She also worked at the hospital during World War II. She loved to sing and play the piano. As she entered the workforce, she worked simultaneously as a seamstress at both Burlington and Glen Berry Manufacturers Company in Oklahoma while baking and decorating wedding cakes in the early morning hours. She was always a hard worker just like her dad. After moving to Wichita, Kansas, she worked at Beech/Cessna Aircraft as an upholsterer. After moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma, she was a meat wrapper at Safeway until she retired. Retirement did not suit this workaholic very well, so Mom became the "Snack Lady" at Rejoice Christian School for many years. She enjoyed her years at Rejoice Christian School so much. She said the job kept her young. She was a wonderful grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren and how they loved her pumpkin rolls at Christmas. There was not anything she could not cook, sew, or create! She was a longtime member of Rejoice Church in Owasso the Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking with her friends on Tuesdays and for many years, she volunteered at "Standing In The Gap". Bonnie and Charles loved to go camping and attend Bluegrass Festivals enjoying the fellowship of others with the same love of Bluegrass music. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me". We were blessed to call her "Mom". She had the beautiful smile and laughter. She could run circles around us and we called her the Energizer Bunny". Our loss is most certainly Heavens Gain! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Maryland, 20814, in memory of her grandson, Joey Wooldridge. "Don't cry because it is over, Smile because it happened!"