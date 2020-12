Billy David Farley Farley, Billy D., 86. Owner/Operator Standard Auto Supply. Died Friday, December 11, 2020 in Owasso, OK. Visitation was held 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral Service to be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso, OK. His Interment is at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery.