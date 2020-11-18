Alice Mae Harmon Born 24 March 1929 in Ada Oklahoma to Thomas Patrick Barrett Jr and Iris Iwillow (Wolery) Barrett Alice was born in Ada and spent her early years living on an oil lease in Beggs, Oklahoma where her father was the manager of several leases in the area. After her father's death in 1938, the family moved to Okmulgee and later Tulsa. She attended Holy Family High School in Tulsa, graduating in the class of 1947. Following graduation, Alice became a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and remained with the company until her retirement in 1985. Alice married Fred Harmon in 1962 and they moved to Owasso to raise their family and retire. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Owasso. Where she was an active member which included The Alter Society and Women's Club. Her interest included genealogy, sewing, gardening and crafts. Preceded in death by her husband Fred R. Harmon Sr, her sister Catherine Leary, Nieces Laura Leary Bolster, Tereasa Harmon Beaty, and Nephew Thomas Leary. She is also preceded in death by a succession of dogs she adopted or rescued who were blissfully unaware they were actually pets and not her children. She is survived by her daughter Patty Harmon, Owasso, Son Fred Harmon and wife Aly of Amarillo Texas. Grandchildren: Samantha (Parker) Markham of Topeka, Kansas; Ashley Harmon of Stillwater; Alexandra Haughey, Ashleigh Haughey, William Harmon, and Luke Harmon of Amarillo. Nieces: Linda (Doug) Kenney of Melbourne Florida, Alice (Ray) White of Athens Vermont, and Charlotte (Jack) Potter of Bartlett Tennessee. The family would like to thank the Rolling Hills Care Center excellent care they provided over the last three years as she struggled with dementia. The funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Dighton-Moore Funeral Service of Owasso. A visitation was held on Tuesday, November 17th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Owasso Chapel. The funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18th, at 11:00 a.m. also at the Owasso Chapel with Father Matt La Chance officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Gardens in Skiatook, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Animal Aid of Tulsa, 3307 E. 15th Street, Tulsa, OK 74112 or a charity of your choice.