Owasso Public Schools will delay the start of classes and move to distance learning going into the 2020-21 school year, it announced Tuesday.
District officials said in a letter to parents that they have changed the first day of instruction for all students from Thursday, Aug. 13, to Monday, Aug. 24, and moved solely to a “Pivot from Home” program due to complications related to the coronavirus.
“Our county has continued to show weekly increases in cases of COVID-19 and our local health leaders have urged us to consider learning options other than the traditional classroom setting,” the letter says.
“This decision comes with the goal of protecting our students, staff and community, while also providing the best educational experience possible.”
Through “Pivot from Home,” students will receive instruction and complete assignments from their individual teachers via Google Classroom, with their grades fluctuating based on their academic performance.
Families who previously chose a virtual option with Acellus or Edgenuity will have the opportunity to opt out and move to Google Classroom. Those who choose to stay with their earlier virtual options can change their children’s learning method every nine-week period.
Districts that plan to return to school in person must tackle a host of logistical issues in the next few weeks while also weighing the possibility that a worsening pandemic could jeopardize those plans.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said that one of the largest challenges moving forward is modifying established processes throughout the district to better meet the demands of offering in-person instruction during a pandemic. That includes how students are dropped off every day, how rooms and hallways are cleaned, as well as how critical yet constant updates are relayed to families.
No matter how much educators want schools to reopen this fall, Fichtner said the processes and the complexity surrounding COVID-19 may be what keeps them from opening.
“Just like it did with other entities, it may not be the actual reality of how many people have COVID,” Fichtner said. “It may be that do all the precautionary measures, do all the steps we are taking make the entity of public education so complex that it becomes the breaking obstacle?”
Despite these challenges, OPS still plans to welcome students back to classes — albeit virtually — and is reminding parents of updated protocols ahead of time.
When in-person classes do resume, all fourth through 12th grade students are required to wear a mask or face covering while on buses and school grounds. Students in pre-K through third grade are encouraged but not mandated to follow suit. OPS employees who are in school buildings with students will also be required to wear protective equipment, along with parents and visitors, whose time spent inside district sites will be limited.
Owasso athletics is also requiring fans to wear masks or face coverings upon entry to all home games this fall. They are asked to maintain social distancing and wear protective equipment when it is not possible, such as at the restrooms, concessions or stadium concourses. At some venues, there will be seating areas marked off as unavailable. Fans are asked to refrain from sitting in these areas to help keep student-athletes, coaches and officials as safe as possible.
Registration, which has traditionally taken place each year on each campus, will be conducted online for all students, and no in-person processes will take place. Parents can visit https://bit.ly/30ZMUIJ to complete registration for their children.
More information about Owasso Public Schools’ distance learning options and further details about to the district’s response to COVID-19 can be found at owassops.org.
Kyle Hinchey with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.