More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties and 47 other states, including Oklahoma.
Owassons Malia Bridges (College of Liberal Arts & Sciences), Allie Callan and Abbey Doyle (School of Education) and Rhett Phillips (School of Engineering), along with Collinsville residents Jaya Chakka (College of Liberal Arts & Sciences) and Nicole Schrag (School of the Arts), made the list.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.