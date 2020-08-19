U.S. Cellular has promoted Nate Cullison to assistant store manager at its Owasso store.
In his new role, Cullison is responsible for leading the branch, 9046 N. 121st E. Ave., to help Owasso citizens with their network and mobile device needs.
“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience, said Jack Sampson, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Owasso. “Nate’s commitment to that standard and to this community makes him the perfect leader for our Owasso store.”
Cullison previously served as a retail sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Broken Arrow. He has over three years of managerial and quality assurance experience, and is a graduate of Sperry High School.
In his free time, Cullison enjoys spending time outside kayaking the Arkansas River, climbing Turkey Mountain and running on the Riverside trails.