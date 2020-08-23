Two Texas men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a UPS truck in Owasso Friday evening.
Around 5:50 p.m., Owasso police received a call reporting that two black men had allegedly taken several packages from a UPS driver at gunpoint in a neighborhood near North Garnett Road and East 96th Street, according to the police report.
It states that the suspects fled in a Gray Audi SUV, but were stopped a short time later outside of Waffle House on East 76th Street after leading police on a brief chase down U.S. 169.
The two suspects — Kyle Marche Williams, 28, and Marcus Layvon Jackson II, 27, both from Dallas, Texas — were taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County Jail.
Officers found multiple packages inside the SUV containing approximately $60,000 worth of electronic devices, as well as a loaded firearm and other items associated with fraud crimes, such as blank numbered checks, the report shows.
A second loaded handgun was also found along U.S. 169 where one of the suspects allegedly pitched the gun out of the vehicle during the pursuit.
Williams faces counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, destroying (or attempting to destroy) evidence, possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics.
Additionally, Jackson faces counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit felony, destroying (or attempting to destroy) evidence, possession of a firearm (after former conviction of a felony) and possession of narcotics.