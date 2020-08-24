Two Collinsville teenagers were involved in a car accident Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 3200 about a mile north of Ramona in Washington County, according to the accident report.
It states that a 17-year-old Collinsville boy was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on CR 3200 at a high rate of speed when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and swerved off the roadway, striking an embankment.
The driver, who was carrying three juvenile passengers, was hospitalized, treated and released with internal injuries, along with another teenager. The two other passengers were hospitalized in good condition with head and leg injuries, the report shows.