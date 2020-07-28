TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $119,500 to Oklahoma schools this August through its School Pride program, with $7,500 going to Owasso Public Schools.
“At a time when Oklahoma schools and teachers are facing unprecedented challenges, we want to reaffirm our support,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “We’re in awe of the way teachers and school districts have stepped up to educate our children. TTCU has been here for teachers since the Great Depression, and it’s an honor to continue that tradition.”
Numerous other Tulsa-area school districts benefitted as well. Tulsa Public Schools received $18,500, and Broken Arrow received $14,500, while Union Public Schools received $6,500, and Jenks Public Schools received $6,000.
Over the past 13 years, TTCU’s School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to area schools, and over $106,000 has been donated to Owasso Public Schools.
The School Pride program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.