TTCU Federal Credit Union announced that it will once again collect school supplies for children in need.
In its 19th year, Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through local branches across northeastern and central Oklahoma.
From July 13-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to 11 community partners.
Supplies and donations collected at the TTCU Owasso branch, 11725 E. 96th St. N., will go to Owasso Community Resources for distribution to those in need.
“Many people have faced hardships or loss of income during these uncertain economic times,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “That will make it harder than ever for some families to afford school supplies. No matter what school looks like in the fall, we want Oklahoma children to have the tools they need to succeed.”
Find a list of TTCU locations at ttcu.com.