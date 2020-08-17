School districts across the Tulsa metro have reported massive enrollment numbers for their virtual instruction programs that are meant to give families an extra option during the unorthodox 2020-21 school year.
Owasso Public Schools is starting the school year through distance learning — referred to as Pivot to Home — but currently has 1,475 students signed up for its virtual program, which is about 15% of its total enrollment.
About 20% of all students initially registered for virtual at Owasso, but the distance learning announcement on Aug. 4 led to many backing out of the program.
Last year, the district’s virtual program was available only for high-schoolers. This is the first time it’s been offered to elementary and middle school students as well.
Owasso Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the program was expanded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It likely will remain available to all grades in the future, though probably with much lower enrollment.
Part of why the virtual option remains popular despite the switch to distance learning is the perception of safety for the entirety of 2020-21.
“I think many see that Pivot to Home will return to the classroom, and some have decided for whatever reason, often for a very personal reason, that this is not something they want for their children this school year,” Fichtner said.