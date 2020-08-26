Local artists looking for a creative outlet can visit The Artist’s Retreat in Collinsville.
Owner Valerie Unruh opened the business in a storefront along the city’s historic Main Street in mid-July.
The new studio offers fine art classes in drawing, colored pencil, oil, acrylic and watercolor, as well as paint parties for both children and adults.
Unruh said she wanted to bring a fun and engaging atmosphere to the downtown area where residents can unwind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Art is very healing for the soul,” she said. “I just want it to be a joyous place for people to come and hang out and get some relaxation.”
Unruh started painting early on as a teenager, which quickly turned into a passion for the arts. She perfected the craft over the next several years, and it wasn’t long until she began passing her inspiration on to others.
The longtime artisan first took up teaching at The Studio Art on Main in Collinsville, and then moved on to run Paint and Barrel in Owasso before circling back to her hometown after an extended hiatus to open The Artist’s Retreat, which once housed her former workspace.
“I just love to teach, that’s my passion,” Unruh said. “I missed being with the people and being able to teach people.”
Patrons of The Artist’s Retreat can receive one-on-one instruction from Unruh every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, or they can enjoy a fun painting party with their friends and fellow residents on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Unruh said she’s excited to welcome artists of all skillsets into her new studio, where they can create everything from landscapes to pet portraits.
“It’s very therapeutic for me to be able to sit down and paint,” she said. “You could lose yourself in a painting and not even know time’s going by. It also tells a story … it’s very personal to people.”
More information about The Artist’s Retreat can be found at theartistsretreat.com.