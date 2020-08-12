Six Owasso residents received degrees during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Spring Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Graduates, with academic majors and scholastic predicates, include: Ashley Barnett, studio art, magna cum laude; Cody Tooley, religion and business administration; Emily Wall, English education and Spanish; Taylor Cunningham, finance, rite; Timothy Duncan, social entrepreneurship; and Anna Harmon, biochemistry.
Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 GPA. Those who maintain at least a 3.70 GPA are designated magna cum laude. Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude. Those who complete the requirements of the University’s Honors program graduate “with honors.”
The program included induction of the graduates into the OBU Alumni Association. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas presented a charge to the graduates, and U.S. Senator James Lankford delivered the address. The event was rescheduled from its original date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.