St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital named Sheryl Simonton of Tulsa the winner of its 14th annual Dream Home Giveaway.
Each year, St. Jude hosts the event, offering a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the hospital held a drawing at the home, located in Stone Canyon’s Deer Run development in Owasso, and picked Simonton as the lucky winner.
Taylor Johnson Lingle, regional manager for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, said she was happy to see everyone come together for another successful year.
“The campaign is amazing because it helps families right here in our community who are fighting childhood cancer, and it changes the life of the winner,” Lingle said. “This year, the campaign raised a record amount, $1.2 million, and sold out earlier than ever. It’s truly amazing.”
The $560,000, 3,186-square-foot “modern farmhouse” residence comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, complete with a spacious kitchen, an enlarged master shower, an expanded game room, a front porch, a side car entry and more.
Unique elements of the home include a turned island toward an open nook with a unique hearth design and a fireplace, along with a “marriage saver suite” with split vanities and a large, divided master closet. The separated quarters allows one to sleep in while the other can close the door from the master bedroom to the bath, get ready and leave without entering the bedroom again.
This year is the first time Shaw Homes out of Broken Arrow has partnered with St. Jude and Stone Canyon to host the event.
“We have been incredibly blessed and we feel called to help others,” Glenn Shaw, founder of Shaw Homes, said of the alliance.
The Dream Home Giveaway — St. Jude’s largest fundraiser in Oklahoma — was created in 1991 by Dr. Donald Mack, a pediatric physician from Shreveport, Louisiana, to help provide advanced treatment for children afflicted with catastrophic diseases.
Through the event, families faced with a medical crisis don’t have to worry about paying for treatment, travel, housing or food.
St. Jude has raised over $1 million consecutively over the last five years statewide and has raised more than $315 million nationwide for the Dream Home Giveaway.