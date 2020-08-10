Several parents showed up at the Owasso school board meeting Monday evening to voice their opinions about the upcoming school year.
More than 100 citizens gathered inside OPS’ new Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center in response to the district’s decision to delay classes to Aug. 24 and transition solely to distance learning.
Seventeen residents took to the podium to state both their support and concern regarding the board’s actions after OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light on Aug. 4 to cancel in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the choice came after evaluating rising coronavirus numbers and recommendations from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma State Department of Education.
“As we moved forward, the cases continued,” Fichtner said at the meeting. “The indicators did not give us the grace to take a chance with our children’s health.”
Jennifer Townley, mother of an 8-year-old daughter with ADHD, said she disagrees with OPS’ decision, as it will negatively affect her child’s learning.
“I promise you that my daughter’s well-being and health are more important to me than anything, and I want her to go to school,” Townley said. “We’ve worked so hard to get her to where her reading can be up to speed so she can be ready for third grade, and she is crushed because she wants to go to school. She was very disappointed with distance learning.”
April Kirby shared a similar concern as a single mom of a 4-year-old son with ODD. She said his progress will be interrupted and could set him back, especially since she may have to invest in daycare full-time as her only alternative.
“He does go to daycare, but in going to daycare, he is exposed to multiple other children from other communities and other schools,” Kirby said. “My son thrives in school when he’s around his teachers, his classmates. I’m very concerned about him being stuck on a laptop for a full day in his room.”
Chelsey Lyle, who will have to pull her high-functioning autistic child out of classes, added, “My child has been very successful in school because of teachers and those in the school who have not only taught him, but his peers around him. It’s going to take my son probably two years to make up academically what he’s lost in the nine weeks from spring break.”
Other parents like Brandon Shreffler, whose 4-year-old son goes to daycare and whose fourth and fifth grade children are enrolled in OPS, said he can’t support the district’s decision to forgo in-person classes, citing what he feels is a double standard.
“(My son) has been in daycare since March with zero problems at all during that time, no masks, no cases, no problems, but yet we still can’t go to school with masks and social distance.,” Shreffler said. “Again, we have football practice, we have basketball tryouts … where players will literally be breathing in each other’s faces without masks.”
There were other parents, however, who showed their support for OPS, like Chris Wheeler, father of two young daughters, a second grader and an incoming pre-K student. Although he said he prefers to send them to class, he voiced his appreciation for the district’s efforts.
“I encourage all stakeholders to simply recognize the decision our school district leadership is in, the difficult decisions that has to be made, and trust that they are doing everything within their abilities to keep students in their physical school environment,” Wheeler said. “I accept the responsibility and the risks for the decisions I make as a parent; I do not expect the district to assume liability for worldwide pandemics and acts of God.”
Sixth grade parent Megan Cox also backed OPS, but more directly in favor of its decision to delay classes and transition solely to distance learning.
“We have to listen to the experts that tell us how this is devastating our community,” Cox said. “I support pushing back the start date and giving teachers the time to prepare. I support the ‘Pivot from Home’ modality knowing that that’s going to be incredibly challenging, knowing that will be hard for me and many other parents across the district, and knowing that will be hard for teachers.”
Owasso school board members said they will review these comments and concerns, and consider revisiting to take possible further action, if necessary. The next monthly public meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.
More information can be found on the district’s website at owassops.org.