Owasso graduate Ronan Locker has added yet another feather to his crowded cap.
The 2020 valedictorian was recently named the first ever AP Capstone Diploma recipient for Owasso High School.
Locker earned the achievement — offered by the College Board, a national not-for-profit organization that connects students to college opportunities — by attaining scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams of his choosing.
“It is a very satisfying accomplishment,” said Locker, who received a 5 on his AP Research score. “It’s very helpful in preparing me for what I will be doing in college, and so it’s rewarding to see that I am sort of at that level and continue on to the next step.”
The 18-year-old Owasso native plans to study physics and bioengineering at Stanford University.
Locker has been actively involved with several clubs and activities throughout his high school career, including Mock Trial, Academic Team, National Honors Society and Academic All-State. He also received the National AP Scholar Award last summer, and was named a National Merit Finalist this year.
Locker is one of only a few students in Oklahoma to be named an AP Capstone Diploma recipient, with four receiving the title last year. Likewise, there are only 12 high schools in the state that provide the option for students to participate in the program.
“We started the Capstone Program two years ago and weren’t sure what the student response would be,” said OHS Principal Mark Officer. “We are fortunate to be in a supportive district who has allowed for this development.”
The next step for Locker will be to have his work published in an undergraduate journal. He will be departing OHS with an academic publishing credit.
“We are extremely proud of Ronan and his teacher Dr. Dustin Devore,” Officer said. “Ronan is a gifted student with an unmatched work ethic and a kind, generous spirit. I look forward to hearing about his future successes. I know he will be one who changes the world around him.”
Locker, who was also named a top recipient of Bailey Medical Center’s $5,000 scholarship this month, works as a math instructor at Mathnasium in Owasso and volunteers at First Church Owasso. He enjoys spending time with friends, playing guitar and working on cars.